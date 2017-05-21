Make the most out of your workout

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The weather has warmed up and a lot of us are heading outside to get out workout on, but the increase in workouts often leads to injuries. This morning we had injury and muscle imbalance expert Derek Marsette (NCSF Certified Personal Trainer & Sports Nutrition Specialist/Head Trainer of District Athletic Club Personal Training) stop by out studio to teach us how to work out smart and not hard. 

Derek covered some movements that are commonly performed incorrectly in the gym and some alternatives/ways to make them safer/more efficient to your goals. 
 
District Athletic Club Personal Training is currently found at 1175 State Street in New Haven CT.
 
The District Athletic Club is a collaborative fitness hub offering more than five types of group and private training programs, including CrossFit, Yoga, spin, state-of-the art fitness center and more, all centrally located in an inviting and innovative, 15,000 sq. ft. facility.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s