Matt’s Mission 5K benefits North Branford community

(WTNH)–Hundreds gathered in North Branford on Sunday for one mission. The Matt’s Mission 5K kicked off on Sunday morning. It is held in memory of Matthew Picciuto, who died almost 8 years ago.

He was 18 years old when he drove too fast down a windy road and crashed. His mother, Lynn Riordan, says the 5K is held to make sure other kids don’t make the same mistake her son made. All of the money raised goes back to the community.

“I feel like I should be giving back to the community. This amazing North Branford community held me up during the worst days of my life, and I think it’s important to think outside your box and give back to others who have given to you,” Riordan said.

This year, money is going toward scholarships and to help North Branford athletics.