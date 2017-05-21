Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Manchester crash near Wickham Park

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a crash on West Middle Turnpike Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that at around 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Ryan Boileau was riding his motorcycle on West Middle Turnpike, when a vehicle turning left from a driveway collided with him.

According to Manchester police, Boileau sustained serious injuries, and was transported to Hartford Hospital. Police have reported that Boileau was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year old Kaylin Courtney, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Another passenger in the vehicle was transported for minor injuries to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center while two other passengers refused medical treatment at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or that has additional information should contact Officer Justin Gaudino at 860- 533- 8651.