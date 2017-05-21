New Haven roads to be closed for Yale graduation

(WTNH)–Monday morning could bring traffic nightmares to New Haven travelers. Yale’s commencement ceremony kicks off at 10:30 a.m., and some downtown roads will be closed.

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday:

Elm Street between York Street and College Street

College Street between Grove Street and Chapel Street

High Street between Elm Street and Chapel Street

In addition, officials say there is a wildcard in the mix. Last week, graduate students protested on move-out day by blocking three intersections near campus.

It brought traffic to a standstill for more than three hours. A protest could also be planned for Monday.

“Local 33” is trying to negotiate a union contract with graduate student teachers. Organizers said they could have big crowds. The planned protest march could impact the following roads, according to officials:

Dixwell Avenue, beginning at Webster Street, Broadway, York Street, between Elm Street and Grove Street, Grove Street, between York Street and Temple Street, and Temple Street, between Grove Street and Elm Street.