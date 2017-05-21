Road closed as detectives investigate Norwalk shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–Detectives are on the scene of a shooting in Norwalk that resulted in one male victim being transported to the hospital. The shooting happened on Kossuth Street in the city. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Kossuth Street is being closed to traffic at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or anyone with more information is asked to contact Norwalk detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous texts can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Stay with News 8 for continuing updates on this breaking story.