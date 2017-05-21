Road closed as detectives investigate Norwalk shooting

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–Detectives are on the scene of a shooting in Norwalk that resulted in one male victim being transported to the hospital. The shooting happened on Kossuth Street in the city. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Kossuth Street is being closed to traffic at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or anyone with more information is asked to contact Norwalk detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous texts can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

Stay with News 8 for continuing updates on this breaking story.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s