EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor Police are on scene of a serious accident on Route 140 between Route 15 and Wrinkler Road.

A serious crash has closed route 140 between Route 15 and Wrinkler Road Sunday morning. Police say that a car crashed into a utility pole.

There is currently an entrapment in the car and wires are on the vehicle.

There is currently no words on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.