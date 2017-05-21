So much for Summer

By Published: Updated:

After last week with temperatures that shattered records and heated up well into the 90s, I’m sure the first thing you were thinking was “sweet, it’ll be hot every day from now until September”. Unfortunately if you were hoping for heat you need to head down south. This time of the year is filled with hot and even some cold. We have seen temps as cold as 34 degrees and as warm as 93 degrees on this date. That is an impressive range from extreme heat to winter jackets. In our forecast, we don’t need a winter coat, but we do need a fall one. How about this hourly theme:

hourly temps icons tomorrow So much for Summer

Yeah…not looking too good for Connecticut tomorrow at all. So what gives?! Thanks to a series of low pressure systems, we have more rounds of rain and cool temps on the way. This time of the year, we can get our worst weather when the wind comes out of the east. Northeast means chilly, southeast means dreary and cloudy and likely cooler at the shoreline. Winds out of the east only are a little bit of both. That’s exactly what we have pretty much across the board all this week into early Friday.

Because of that, don’t expect much heat this coming week.

pm temperature trend shoreline22 So much for Summer

The good news is that the weather does improve right on time for a long holiday weekend. For info on that, CLICK HERE.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s