So much for Summer

After last week with temperatures that shattered records and heated up well into the 90s, I’m sure the first thing you were thinking was “sweet, it’ll be hot every day from now until September”. Unfortunately if you were hoping for heat you need to head down south. This time of the year is filled with hot and even some cold. We have seen temps as cold as 34 degrees and as warm as 93 degrees on this date. That is an impressive range from extreme heat to winter jackets. In our forecast, we don’t need a winter coat, but we do need a fall one. How about this hourly theme:

Yeah…not looking too good for Connecticut tomorrow at all. So what gives?! Thanks to a series of low pressure systems, we have more rounds of rain and cool temps on the way. This time of the year, we can get our worst weather when the wind comes out of the east. Northeast means chilly, southeast means dreary and cloudy and likely cooler at the shoreline. Winds out of the east only are a little bit of both. That’s exactly what we have pretty much across the board all this week into early Friday.

Because of that, don’t expect much heat this coming week.

The good news is that the weather does improve right on time for a long holiday weekend. For info on that, CLICK HERE.