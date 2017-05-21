Willimantic police looking for hit-and-run driver

By Published:
Willimantic police--File photo. (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

(WTNH)–Willimantic police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Jackson Street on Friday night.

The car, described by witnesses as a silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, struck an unidentified Willimantic man just north of the Frog Bridge at around 10:30 on Friday night.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle was a male. He left the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian in the northbound travel lane of the road.

Willimantic City Fire and the Windham Hospital Paramedic treated the victim on scene before he was transported by city Fire/Rescue Ambulance to the Windham Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

Willimantic police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at (860) 465-3135.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s