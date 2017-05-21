Willimantic police looking for hit-and-run driver

(WTNH)–Willimantic police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Jackson Street on Friday night.

The car, described by witnesses as a silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, struck an unidentified Willimantic man just north of the Frog Bridge at around 10:30 on Friday night.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle was a male. He left the scene, leaving the injured pedestrian in the northbound travel lane of the road.

Willimantic City Fire and the Windham Hospital Paramedic treated the victim on scene before he was transported by city Fire/Rescue Ambulance to the Windham Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

Willimantic police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at (860) 465-3135.