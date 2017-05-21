Yale graduate student teachers protest at Class Day

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale University held its Class Day on Sunday, with graduation set for Monday. Some graduate students are using the two days to make their voices heard about unionization.

The teachers were protesting on Sunday as a crowd of people gathered at Yale for a conversation with LGBT activist Cleve Jones. The graduate teachers were demonstrating outside the university president’s office.

They voted to form a union with ‘Local 33 Unite’ back in February, and say they’ve had support from people across the world.

“It’s incredibly inspiring that activists like Cleve Jones and many others across the country have been supporting us,” said Aaron Greenberg, the Chair of Local 33 Unite.

Yale University sent News 8 a statement, saying in part:

“Yale strongly values freedom of expression and respects the protesters’ right to demonstrate, but does not tolerate disruption at university events and activities, or interference with speakers. We will work to ensure that commencement is a positive celebration for our graduating students and their families.”

The graduate students are planning to demonstrate at commencement on Monday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s