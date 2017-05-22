20 mailboxes stolen, vandalized in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating twenty complaints of neighbors in Westport having their mailboxes either stolen or vandalized recently.

According to officials, the mailbox crooks have been doing this during the overnight hours. The cost to replace these mailboxes range anywhere from $100 and $450.

Authorities say as many as twenty people have contacted police about their mailboxes being meddled with.

The Westport Police Department is asking for anyone with information as to the identity of the responsible parties to contact the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.