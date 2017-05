(WTNH)–In this “A Closer Look,” we take a trip down memory lane to a time 30 years ago when New Haven, News Channel 8, was the scene of a national syndicated talk show.

Sally Jessy Raphael, the first woman of daytime television talk, came to WTNH in June of 1987.

Three days a week a live studio audience, would arrive to our studio. Were you in that crowd?

Sally would leave New Haven and settle in New York City, but she remembers the Elm city fondly.