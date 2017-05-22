Bristol man dies in Hartford motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bristol man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Hartford Sunday evening.

Police say at around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the Ridgefield Street entrance of Keney Park on the report of a motorcycle crash. Once on scene, police found the unresponsive operator, later identified as 46-year-old Michael Kowalski, suffering from multiple, life threatening injuries.

Officers tried to resuscitate Kowalski until paramedics arrived and transported him to St. Francis Hospital. Kowalski was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:12 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kowalski’s motorcycle had left the roadway and struck a wooden guardrail.

The accident remains under investigation.