Car crashes after pursuit in Norwich, striking police cruiser

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich say a car crashed into the cruiser pursuing it before crashing again near I-395 on Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police say they flagged the red Ford Focus on Main Street for “several motor vehicle violations” when it sped off.

Police followed the car into Howard Brown Park, where they say it struck the pursuing cruiser and a parked car.

The pursuit continued north on Chelsea Harbor Drive and Washington Street, during which time two other police cruisers joined in.

Police say they terminated the chase at the intersection of Town Street and West Town Street “due to the speed and traffic conditions.” They say that shortly after this, their dispatchers got calls about a one-car crash a half a mile up West Town, near the I-395 entrance ramp.

Officers were able to remove one of the two passengers, but firefighters and EMTs struggled to get the driver and second passenger out.

The Yantic Fire Company it took 30 minutes to extricate the driver, and 45 minutes to extricate the passenger. They say these two had serious injuries with fractures.

Yantic firefighters also noted that Norwich police shadowed them throughout this process “due to the concern of possible weapons in the vehicle.”

All three people were rushed Backus Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Sergeant Thomas Lazzaro at (860) 886-5561.