CCM urging state lawmakers to focus on municipalities in budget talks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As state budget negotiations continue, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities is now looking out for cities and towns.

The CCM will be releasing a letter to nearly 200 legislators on Monday urging state leaders to focus on the best ways to meet municipal needs. At this time, the city of Hartford has a $50 million deficit and hopes the new state budget will help them avoid bankruptcy.

The letter from CCM’s full membership is signed by Susan Bransfield, First Selectwoman of Portland and CCM President; Neil O’Leary, Mayor of Waterbury and First Vice President of CCM; John Elsesser, Town Manager of Coventry and Second Vice President of CCM; and Joe DeLong, CCM Executive Director.

This all starts at 10:30 a.m. in Hartford.