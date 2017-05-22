Click It or Ticket plus Memorial Day means more police patrols

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re in a car or on a motorcycle, as you get ready to hit the road for summer vacation, Connecticut State Police want to remind you to be safe on the road.

They’re kicking off a statewide Click It or Ticket campaign, just in time for Memorial Day.

“If you are going to drink this weekend, do not get behind the wheel of a car,” said Trooper Kelly Grant, CT State Police. “Designate a driver.”

State Police are stepping up patrols. Click It or Ticket is in effect until June 4. Coupled with a holiday weekend, drivers will see increased enforcement, DUI spot checks, plus roving patrols.

“We will have troopers operating traditional state police vehicles as well as non-traditional state police vehicles,” Grant said. “You may see the Crown Victoria and the Taurus, but you may not see some of the other vehicles.”

There’s also a push to remind drivers that if you see emergency lights flashing, remember, the “move over” law will be enforced.

“You do need to reduce your speed and move over one lane,” Grant said. “Even if you can’t move over one lane, you still need to reduce your speed.”

 

