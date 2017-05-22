Conn. National Guard welcomes nearly 100 airmen home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Nearly 100 Citizen Airmen assigned to the 103rd Air Control Squadron were welcomed home on Monday night.

The squadron deployed in November 2016 and was responsible for the command, control and air battle management of the coalition airspace in their assigned region. Based in Orange, the unit is commanded by Lt. Col. John Sorgini of Boston, Mass.

This deployment continues the 103rd’s proud heritage of supporting military operations around the globe. In recent years, the squadron has deployed members and equipment to Turkey, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Italy and Hungary before focusing its efforts on operations in support of the Global War on Terror.

“This is the first of many homecomings the Connecticut Air National Guard will be hosting in 2017, as we look forward to welcoming home the nearly 400 total Airmen who have deployed since late 2016,” said Maj. Gen. Martin. “We are all immensely proud of their efforts, and grateful for the sacrifices their families have made while their loved one served abroad.”

