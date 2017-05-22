Connecticut among worst for military retirees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With May being Military Appreciation Month, a new report ranked the best and worst states for military retirees; with Connecticut ranking among the worst.

The personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Military Retirement in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

44th – Veterans per Capita

47th – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans

31st – Veteran Job Opportunities

37th – Housing Affordability

31st – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses

32nd – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

45th – Cost-of-Living Index

18th – Arts, Leisure & Recreation Establishments per Capita

Due to these findings, Connecticut ended up number 46 out of 51 on the list.

For the full report, go to WalletHub.com