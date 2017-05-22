Connecticut among worst for military retirees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With May being Military Appreciation Month, a new report ranked the best and worst states for military retirees; with Connecticut ranking among the worst.
The personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.
Military Retirement in Connecticut (1=Best; 25=Avg.)
- 44th – Veterans per Capita
- 47th – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans
- 31st – Veteran Job Opportunities
- 37th – Housing Affordability
- 31st – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses
- 32nd – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans
- 45th – Cost-of-Living Index
- 18th – Arts, Leisure & Recreation Establishments per Capita
Due to these findings, Connecticut ended up number 46 out of 51 on the list.
For the full report, go to WalletHub.com