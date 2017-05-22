Connecticut official named head of national tax federation

Published:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan will lead a national clearinghouse on tax policy and standards for state tax and revenue agencies.

Sullivan was appointed by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to lead Connecticut’s agency in 2011. He will also take on the duties of president of the Federation of Tax Administrators. The group represents the 50 state tax agencies and the District of Columbia, New York City and Philadelphia tax offices.

Sullivan says the nonprofit organization is “an invaluable resource in supporting the work of tax and revenue administrators.” He says FTA, first organized in 1937, also works to advance “smart tax policy” across the country.

As commissioner, Sullivan has worked to modernize Connecticut’s tax agency, fight fraud and improve taxpayer services.

