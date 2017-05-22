Cruisin’ Connecticut – Marsh Botanical Garden at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the Marsh Botanical Garden at Yale.

The garden was established in the early 1900s and is home to research and botanical exploration. Yale hosts botany labs at the gardens, and is also open to tours to the public.

There are over 1,000 species of plants, fruits and vegetables. While on a tour, you’ll run into venus fly traps, agave tequiliana (which produces tequila), and even a chocolate tree.

In total, there are six greenhouses, sitting on eight acres. In the summer, the plantings attract birds and butterflies. Learn more about the Marsh Botanical Garden at Yale, and schedule a visit here.

