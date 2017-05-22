Deal between U.S. and Saudi Arabia could bring Connecticut jobs

(WTNH)–The Sikorsky workforce in Connecticut is about to get bigger. Whether you love him or hate him, President Donald Trump has helped Lockheed Martin and Saudi Arabia ink a $28 billion deal.

“This is one of the things that having a business president like Donald Trump is actually very good for,” said University of St. Joseph business professor Eric Chen.

Chen says the deal is an order of 150 Blackhawk helicopters made in Connecticut. Lockeed said this order will add 450 long-term jobs in Connecticut.

“You don’t have 150 helicopter sitting out there in the desert ready to ship tomorrow,” Chen said. “These things take time to build and put together, so typically these deals are multi-year deals.”

Lockheed Martin says other products, including defense systems, ships and radar technologies, will be sent to Saudi Arabia. All of that could mean about 18,000 jobs in the United States.

“Remember, this is not just Lockheed that will benefit from this. It’s suggested Boeing may benefit, and other companies as well,” Chen said.

While the deal has been signed, there is no word on when Sikorsky will actually start building the helicopters.