Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police

Police are responding to reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

In a statement, police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” as well as additional injuries. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident. Video shows panicked people fleeing the arena.

Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

