Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police

Police are responding to reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

In a statement, police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities” as well as additional injuries. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident. Video shows panicked people fleeing the arena.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.