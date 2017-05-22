Dozens of additional Sears and K-Mart stores to close

By Published:
FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2012, photo, a Sears store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. is announcing Thursday, April 21, 2016, that it will close 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears stores as it struggles to restore profitability. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(WTNH) — As the popularity of online shopping grows, more and more businesses are shutting their physical doors.

The Sears Holdings Corporation has announced that more of its brick and mortar stores will be ceasing operations as the company plans to close 150 locations this year.

With this round of cuts, a dozen Sears stores and 18 K-Mart locations are on the hit list. Pennsylvania is the state being most affected, with six locations closing in The Keystone State.

The closures are being blamed on the emergence of online shopping.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s