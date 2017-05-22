Dozens of additional Sears and K-Mart stores to close

(WTNH) — As the popularity of online shopping grows, more and more businesses are shutting their physical doors.

The Sears Holdings Corporation has announced that more of its brick and mortar stores will be ceasing operations as the company plans to close 150 locations this year.

With this round of cuts, a dozen Sears stores and 18 K-Mart locations are on the hit list. Pennsylvania is the state being most affected, with six locations closing in The Keystone State.

The closures are being blamed on the emergence of online shopping.