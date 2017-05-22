Early outlook for some rain over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is often referred to as the “unofficial start of summer”, but, it may not feel like it this year. The weekend will likely start with dry and seasonable weather before a storm threatens with rain by Monday.

A departing storm system on Friday will leave dry weather in its wake on Saturday morning. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday. Clouds will build by midday, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Sunday looks dry, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. The early outlook is for highs near 70.

It’s still very early, but the forecast for Sunday night and Monday is for showers in Connecticut. A storm cutting through the Great Lakes will send a disturbance over Connecticut. At this point, the best bet for rain seems to be early in the day.

It’s a week away, and there’s plenty of time for the forecast to change. The current weather pattern is not as easy to forecast as the pattern that ruled in the first three weeks of the month. You may remember we were calling for a rain storms and warm-ups a week ahead of time with pretty good accuracy. This pattern features more subtle disturbances in the jet stream, and the timing/intensity of the disturbances is hard to predict 5-7 days out.