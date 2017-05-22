East Hartford man dies from injuries in weekend motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – An East Hartford man has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Washington.

According to State Police, 25-year-old Thien Truong was traveling on Route 109 in Washington on Saturday when he lost control coming around a curve, and slid into a guardrail.

Truong was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar helicopter, and later died.

Another motorcyclist who was following Truong also lost control and crashed. He was transported to Danbury Hospital with only minor injuries.