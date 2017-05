FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Fairfield police are investigating after a car with a bunch of teenagers in it crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Police say the single car crash happened on Mountain Laurel Road around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police say 18-year-old Jacob Pappas lost control, slid across the road, hit a curb and then a utility pole. Pappas and two teenager passengers were all taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.