Fairfield police seek to identify burglary suspect

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect involved in a burglary on Saturday morning.

At around 10:41 a.m. Fairfiled police say they responded to a call reporting a burglary at 155 Moody Avenue.

Police were able to obtain video evidence of the incident which depicted the alleged burglar forcibly entering the home and stealing jewelry from an upstairs bedroom.

If you can help police identify this suspect, please call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.