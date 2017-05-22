Full recall for Douglas plush toys due to choking hazard

(WTNH) — A choking hazard for small children has prompted a full recall on certain plush toys.

Douglas Cuddle Toys has issued a full recall for some of its popular stuffed animals over concerns of choking hazards with their products.

The recall includes Oliver™ the Bear, Chewie™ the English Bulldog, and Charlotte™ the Fox model plush toys. Oliver the Bear is a brown and tan stuffed bear, wearing a blue t-shirt that reads “Oliver the Bear.” The toy also features a red, removable cape. Chewie is a brown and white stuffed English Bulldog that has a blue patch sewn across the chest that reads “Chewie.” Charlotte is a brown, black and white stuffed Fox that includes removable blue cape.

The toys can be identified by their sewn-in labels which read, “”DOUGLAS® the cuddle toy.”