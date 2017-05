OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Gladeview Health Care Center in Old Saybrook held a senior prom on Friday.

The nursing home did hair and makeup during the day followed by the prom in the evening. At the prom, there was live music, dancing and food.

Nursing home officials believe fun events like this are vital to the health of the seniors.

The senior prom happens once a year and nursing home officials say it is a”demonstration of how we love and support our residents.”