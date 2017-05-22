Greenwich man arrested after sending threatening texts

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Greenwich man was arrested Saturday after threatening a woman over text with violence if she did not give into his demands for money.

Milford Police arrested Matthew Mannix, 29, after receiving a complaint that the victim was being repeatedly harassed through text.

Mannix began a countdown for his target to pay him money or else she would face violent consequences.

Mannix was charged with Criminal Attempt and Larceny in the 1st Degree among other related charges.

He was held on a $10,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Monday.