Hamden man accused of assaulting landlord

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have arrested a man on assault and breach of peace charges after he allegedly assaulted his landlord Sunday afternoon.

According to Hamden police, 39-year-old Otis Bowens turned himself in shortly after he fled the scene. The landlord was returning home with his wife when Bowens approached them and proceeded to attack the landlord. Officers described that Bowens allegedly “stomped” on him.

The landlord suffered an injured eye, a bloody nose, and a lacerated lip. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Bowens was held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court in Meriden on June 2nd. He is facing charges of Assault in the 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace.