Hamden police investigating multiple reports of vehicle vandalism

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police responded to three locations where vehicles were spray-painted with obscene writing and images on Monday.

According to officers, the vandals marked the vehicles with spray paint when they were parked in private driveways and parking lots. The victims reported that their vehicles were vandalized overnight with vulgar messages and images.

Hamden police reported that five motor vehicles were affected on various Hamden streets, including East Gate Lane, Paradise Avenue, and Skiff Street.

Hamden police are continuing to investigate the situation.