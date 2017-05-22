How to Stick to Your Healthy Routine While on Vacation

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re hitting the road or hopping on a flight to somewhere special, keeping up with a healthy routine while traveling can be difficult.

“It’s easy to fall back into bad habits when on vacation because we’re not thinking about what we eat,” said Caryn Sullivan, a two-time breast cancer survivor and healthy lifestyle writer. “We’re really busy and so we’re not taking care of ourselves.”

Sullivan says there are a few easy ways to keep your lifestyle on track. First, time-off is no excuse to skimp on exercise.

“When you’re on a road trip there are several ways that you can stay active,” Sullivan said.

She recommends stopping every hour to stretch your legs and do some yoga. Or…

“You can bring a jump rope so you’re jumping for a few minutes and doing high intensity exercise,” Sullivan said.

In a hotel room, put your smartphone to use.

“My favorite app is the Seven Minute app where in seven minutes you’re doing a full body workout and you’re actually raising your heart rate,” Sullivan said. “You don’t need any special equipment for the app. You’re just using your own body resistance.”

If you’re flying, there are also ways to sneak in activity.

“You spend so much time waiting at the airport for your plane, you might as well spend that time power walking, and even if you have a bag, consider that your weight,” Sullivan said.

When it comes to food, there’s bound to be temptation.

“One of the best ways to stay healthy on a road trip is to plan, and packing a cooler filled with healthy snacks is really simple,” Sullivan suggests.

She recommends smoothies, fresh produce, and hard boiled eggs.

“If you plan on going out to eat at night and you know you’re going to overindulge, then just be smart earlier in the day,” Sullivan explained. “Eat a lot of healthy foods and lighter meals.”

And when traveling, make sure to eat fruits and veggies at every meal.

“If you want to drink wine, beer or any of those specialty drinks, just make sure that you drink a cup of water in between each of them,” Sullivan suggests.

In a perfect world, vacation is all about de-stressing, but between the kids and family obligations, that’s not always the case. So Sullivan says find your Zen with the app Spirit Junkie.

“It can help you set an intention or come up with an affirmation for the day: ‘I am going to make today great,’” she explained.

Or escape from the chaos with some soothing sounds from the Relax Melodies app.

Helping you keep your mind and body healthy during your well-deserved time off. To learn more about Caryn Sullivan, visit her blog PrettyWellness.com.