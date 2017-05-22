Hundreds gather for opening of memorial park

By Published:

WEST WARWICK, RI. (WWLP) – A memorial park opened Sunday at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people.

Hundreds of people gathered at the ceremony for the park in memorial of The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing.

The name of each of victim was read aloud.

The park includes individual granite markers for each victim, as well as a timeline of important events before and after the fire.

