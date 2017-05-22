In The Bender Kitchen: Gary Grunner, the wine guy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to start thinking about your Memorial Day plans. The wine guy, Gary Grunner, is back In The Bender kitchen with some suggestions on beverages you can serve.

Grunner says it’s all about Prosecco and his choice is Villa Jolanda. You can just pour some chilled Prosecco in a champagne glass

Making mimosa:

Fill a champagne glass a little more than halfway with Prosecco and then add a splash of orange juice and garnish with a nice piece of orange

Fill a champagne glass a little more than halfway full of Prosecco and add a splash of apple, pear or orange blossom Liqueur.

Making the spritz:

Fill a standard rock glass or wine glass with ice.

Fill the glass half way with Prosecco, add some club soda or seltzer a nice splash of Aperol

Stir gently and garnish with a slice of orange

Gary G’s Red Sangria:

First choose your pitcher fill it some ice just 1/3

Add a 750 ml bottle of red wine Merlot, splash some Malbec or Syrah

If you wish to give it some spice, add some ginger ale

Two teaspoons of sugar

Cut up a fresh lemon squeeze in the juice then throw in the squeezed lemons

Cut up some oranges, apples and add them to the pitcher stir gently and pour