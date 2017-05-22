In The Bender Kitchen: Gary Grunner, the wine guy

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  It’s time to start thinking about your Memorial Day plans. The wine guy, Gary Grunner, is back In The Bender kitchen with some suggestions on beverages you can serve.

Grunner says it’s all about Prosecco and his choice is Villa Jolanda. You can just pour some chilled Prosecco in a champagne glass

Making mimosa:

  • Fill a champagne glass a little more than halfway with Prosecco and then add a splash of orange juice and garnish with a nice piece of orange
  • Fill a champagne glass a little more than halfway full of Prosecco and add a splash of apple, pear or orange blossom Liqueur.

Making the spritz:

  • Fill a standard rock glass or wine glass with ice.
  • Fill the glass half way with Prosecco, add some club soda or seltzer a nice splash of Aperol
  • Stir gently and garnish with a slice of orange

Gary G’s Red Sangria:

  • First choose your pitcher fill it some ice just 1/3
  • Add a 750 ml bottle of red wine Merlot, splash some Malbec or Syrah
  • If you wish to give it some spice, add some ginger ale
  • Two teaspoons of sugar
  • Cut up a fresh lemon squeeze in the juice then throw in the squeezed lemons
  • Cut up some oranges, apples and add them to the pitcher stir gently and pour

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s