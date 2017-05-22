Is your car ready for summer?

After a rough winter of dodging pot holes, it’s time to get your car ready for summer, and it all starts with what makes you stop!

Richard Pudelka Sr., Manager, Monro Muffler, Hamden said, “Brakes run on friction, friction is heat. Now what’s going to happen when it’s real hot in the summer, you’re going to get a lot more friction and you’re going to get a lot of chances of getting squeaks and failures.”

Also don’t forget the most important part of your car! Make sure tires have tread on them to drive through any rain storms, and that you check tire pressure every few days. Now when the heat does return, if your a/c isn’t running great, will a freon refill fix the issue?

“Absolutely not” mentioned Pudelka, “That’s only a temporary fix at best, a band-aid at best.”

Chances are, if you’re loosing Freon, you have a leak somewhere so bring it into a shop to get it fixed.

Now you’ve probably heard of a hepa filter before, that is used to help purify the air in your house. But did you know your car also probably has a cabin air filter? In most cases it’s located right under your glove compartment, but make sure you check your owners manual to find the location and change it every single year.

It’s also important to make sure your coolant level is full on your car. If it’s not, your car will likely overheat on a hot day, damaging your engine.

The weather in the summer time often brings with it torrential downpours so make sure that your windshield wipers are in top shape before mother natures car was reduces visibility on the road. Which brings me to my last point, as great as a rain storm is to wash away the pollen from your vehicle, there is no substitution for a good wash and wax. The wax will help protect your paint from fading in the sunshine and a good wash will make sure that any of the salt from last winter is gone from your vehicle!