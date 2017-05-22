Man arrested for exposing himself on Oxford hiking trail

By Published:

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Waterbury man has been arrested after police said he exposed himself in front of two female victims at the Seymour Reservoir in Oxford.

Gordon Whitehouse, 55, was arrested and charged with public indecency, breach of peace and disorderly conduct. Police said he exposed himself in front of an adult female victim and a juvenile female victim on the trails along the reservoir on Tuesday, May 16.

Whitehouse was arrested by officers on scene and transported to Southbury for processing. He was released on a $500 surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

