Man arrested in South Windsor for DUI

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested on Saturday in South Windsor for allegedly driving while under the influence after police sobriety tests were conducted on the driver.

Around 2 a.m. a South Windsor police officer stopped a vehicle for a violation on Main Street near Ferry Lane.

The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and following a series of roadside sobriety tests Tyler Tadeo was arrested.

Tadeo was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in proper lane, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was later released on a $500.00 surety bond, and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on June 5.