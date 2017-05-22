Man grabs microphone at Yale commencement, gets escorted out

A man was taken away by security personnel after rushing the podium at the Yale commencement Monday (WTNH / Ken Melech)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH / AP) — Yale’s commencement was briefly interrupted when a man ran onto the podium and grabbed the microphone.

It happened Monday during the invocation. There is a heavy police presence around the event.

The unidentified man said just a few words about loving Yale before he was grabbed by security and taken away.

It was not clear if the disruption had anything to do with a union demonstration outside the commencement. A large group of graduate teachers and their supporters marched to demand that the Ivy League school begin negotiations with their newly formed union.

The union supporters said they had no plans to disrupt the graduation and were there to bring attention to the labor dispute.

Other than a protester running up on stage and some rain, the commencement went on as planned. Notable names picking up an honorary degree include Former Secretary of State John Kerry and music legend Stevie Wonder. The crowd cheered as Wonder was presented with the degree, saying it was “signed, sealed, delivered, it is yours.”


