Memorial park dedicated to victims of Station Nightclub Fire

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, a permanent memorial to the victims of the Station Nightclub Fire is now open to the public.

In a ceremony Sunday afternoon, the memorial park was formally dedicated to the 100 people who lost their lives as a result of the fire on Feb. 20, 2003.

Loved ones of the victims, survivors, first responders, and local leaders were on hand at the Cowesett Avenue site. The one-acre park includes granite monuments with the names and birthdays of every victim. There’s also a courtyard, a commemorative walkway, and gardens.

“Being here today, at the site of our state’s worst tragedy, causes all the memories, all the emotions of that terrible night to wash back over us all again,” said former Gov. Don Carcieri. “The raw pain, sadness, and heartbreak of losing loved ones so unexpectedly lives with us always.”

Related Content: Nightclub fire families upset over ‘Pokemon Go’ stop at site

The memorial is the result of the tireless efforts of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, along with the more than $2 million and countless volunteer hours donated to the project. They hoped to not only create a monument to honor those who died, but also a place for those affected by the fire to pray and reflect.

“My hope and my prayer is that this memorial can be a place of comfort and remembrance and healing, and I hope it can give you peace,” said Gov. Gina Raimondo. “I hope it can be a sanctuary that honors the memories you built with the loved ones you lost.”

Related Content: Singer making documentary on nightclub fire that killed 100

“We stand here today, some 14 years later, basking in the sunshine sent to us, I’m sure, by 100 angels above us and watching it all, on a ground made holy by them, those who perished here,” said Fr. Robert Marciano. “We remember their good souls, their happy faces, now etched into the granite of this monument but more importantly, forever etched into our hearts and into our lives.”

Fr. Marciano, Warwick’s police and fire chaplain, also gave a heartfelt thanks to his fellow first responders who put their lives at risk on that cold February night.

Related Content: Survivors: Singer at nightclub did not realize fire danger

Congressman Jim Langevin spoke about how each and every Rhode Islander was affected by the tragedy in some way, noting that he himself lost a distant cousin and his mom’s neighbor narrowly escaped.

“We all seemed to be impacted or know someone,” he said. “It was so personal, because this is Rhode Island.”

“Life is short and we have never too much time to gladden the hearts of those who journey with us,” added U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. “Be swift to love and make haste to be kind.”

Related Content: Nightclub fire anniversary to be marked off-site

Following the speeches, the names of all the victims were read aloud.

Joe Silva performed his song “97 Angels,” which he wrote and recorded in the days following the fire, also acknowledging the three additional people who have since perished.

Local performer Billy Gilman also took the stage to perform “There’s a Hero.”

In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Louis Alves, 33, from Lincoln, Rhode Island Kevin Anderson, 37, from Warwick, Rhode Island Stacie Angers, 29, from Worcester, Massachusetts Christopher Arruda, 30, from Coventry, Rhode Island Eugene Avilez, 21, from Burlington, Massachusetts Tina Ayer, 33, from Warwick, Rhode Island Karla Bagtaz, 41, from Randolph, Massachusetts. Mary Baker, 32, from Fall River, Massachusetts Thomas Barnett, 38, from West Greenwich, Rhode Island Laureen Beauchaine, 35, from West Warwick, Rhode Island Steven Thomas Blom, 38, from Cranston, Rhode Island William Christopher Bonardi, 36, from Smithfield, Rhode Island Richard Cabral, 37, from Attleboro, Massachusetts Kristine Carbone, 38, from Taunton, Massachusetts William Cartwright, 42, from Pawtucket, Rhode Island Edward Corbett III, 31, from West Warwick, Rhode Island Michael Cordier, 31, from Westerly, Rhode Island Alfred Crisostomi, 38, from Providence, Rhode Island Robert Croteau, 31, from Fall River, Massachusetts Lisa D'Andrea, 42, from Barrington, Rhode Island Matthew Darby, 36, from Coventry, Rhode Island Dina DeMaio, 30, from West Warwick, Rhode Island Albert Anthony DiBonaventura, 18, from North Dighton, Massachusetts Christina DiRienzo, 37, from Plymouth, Massachusetts Kevin Dunn, 37, from Attleboro, Massachusetts Lori Durante, 40, from West Warwick, Rhode Island Edward Ervanian, 29, from Cranston, Rhode Island Thomas Fleming, 30, from Worcester, Massachusetts Rachel Florio-DePietro, 31, from Providence, Rhode Island Mark Fontaine, 22, from Johnston, Rhode Island Daniel Frederickson, 37, from Coventry, Rhode Island. Michael Fresolo, 32, from Worcester, Massachusetts James Gahan, 21, from Falmouth, Massachusetts Melvin Gerfin, 46, from Groton, Connecticut Laura Gillett, 32, from Pembroke, Massachusetts Charline Elaine Gingras-Fick, 35, from Central Falls, Rhode Island Michael James Gonsalves, 40, from Warwick, Rhode Island James Gooden, 37, from Cranston, Rhode Island Derek Gray, 22, from Dracut, Massachusetts Skott Greene, 35, from Warwick, Rhode Island Scott Griffith, 41, West Warwick, Rhode Island Pamela Gruttadauria, 33, Johnston, from Rhode Island Bonnie Hameilin, 27, from Warwick, Rhode Island Jude Henault, 37, from Lisbon, Connecticut Andrew Hoban, 22, from North Kingstown, Rhode Island Abbie Hoisington, 28, from Cranston, Rhode Island Michael and Sandy Hoogasian, from Cranston, Rhode Island Carlton Howarth, 39, from Norton, Massachusetts Eric James Hyer, 32, from Scituate, Rhode Island Derek Brian Johnson, 32, from West Warwick, Rhode Island Lisa Kelly Tracy King, 39, from Warwick, Rhode Island Michael Joseph Kulz, 30, from Warwick, Rhode Island Keith Lapierre, 29, from Worcester, Massachusetts Dale Latulippe, 46, from Carver, Massachusetts Stephen Libera, 21, from North Kingstown, Rhode Island John Longiaru, 23, from Johnston, RI Ty Longley, 31, Northridge, CA Keith Mancini, 34, Cranston, RI Steven Mancini and Andrea Johnson, RI Judith Manzo, 38, North Providence, RI Thomas Marion, 27, Westport, MA Jeffrey Martin, 33, Melrose, MA Tammy Mattera-Housa, 29, Warwick, RI Kristen McQuarrie, 37, Ledyard, CT Thomas Medeiros, 40, Coventry, RI Samuel Miceli, 37, Lisbon, CT Donna M. Mitchell, 29, Fall River, MA Leigh Ann Moreau, 21, Providence, RI Ryan M. Moris, 31, Boston, MA Jason Morton, 38, West Greenwich, RI Beth Ellen Mosczynski, 33, Millbury, MA Katherine O'Donnell, 26, Seekonk, RI Nicholas Philip O'Neil, 18, Pawtucket, RI Matthew James Pickett, 33, Bellingham, MA Carlos Pimentel, 38, West Warwick, RI Christopher Prouty, 24, Pawtucket, RI Jeffrey Rader, 32, Danville, CA Theresa Rakosi, 30, Taunton, MA Robert L Reisner III, 29, Coventry, RI Walter Rich, 40, Attleboro, MA Ronald Roderiques, 46, Mashpee, MA Tracey Romanoff, 32, Coventry, RI Joseph Rossi, 35, Pawtucket, RI Bridget Sanetti, 25, Coventry, RI Rebecca Shaw, 24, Warwick, RI Mitchell Shubert, 39, Newbery, FL Dennis Smith, 36, Pawtucket, RI Victor Stark, 39, West Yarmouth, MA Benjamin and Linda Suffoletto, Glocester, RI Shawn Sweet, 28, Pembroke, MA Jason Sylvester, 24, Coventry, RI Sarah Jane Telgarsky, 37, Plainfield, CT Kelly Viera, 40, West Warwick, RI Kevin Washburn, 30, Franklin, MA Everett Woodmansee, 30, Charlestown, RI Robert Daniel Young, 29, Taunton, MA