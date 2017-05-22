Motorcyclist crashes into car full of prom-bound teenagers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A motorcyclist in Connecticut is seriously injured after crashing his bike into a car loaded with high school students on their way to prom.

Twenty-nine-year-old motorcyclist Ryan Boileu suffered a broken leg and head injuries, and is listed in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital. Police tell the Hartford Courant that Bolieu was not wearing a helmet.

Related: Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Manchester crash near Wickham Park

The crash occurred early Saturday evening, as students were driving from their picture locations to Manchester High’s senior prom.

One of the teenage passengers was injured in the crash and admitted to a local children’s hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kaylin Courtney, was also injured in the crash and was also taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.