Motorcyclist dies from injures after Cheshire crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Prospect man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Cheshire on Thursday.

Police say at around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Highland Avenue for a car versus motorcycle crash that happened at the Interstate 691 intersection.

The occupants of the motorcycle, identified as Jeffrey and Susan Desiderio, of Prospect, were both taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Jeffrey Desiderio suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and died at the hospital on Saturday. Susan Desiderio suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Her current condition was not given.

The driver of the car involved in the accident, Christina Parrott-McCarty, of Southington, was uninjured and is cooperating with police. The accident remains under investigation.