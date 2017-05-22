New device being used to prevent shark attacks

By Published:

(WTNH) — As the weather warms up, people begin to flock to the beach, and officials are warning beachgoers on both coasts to be aware of shark sightings.

A new device has been created to help people stay safe in the water.

Nathan Garrison, a longtime surfer, recently created Sharkbanz to help reduce the number of shark attacks each year.

The device creates an electromagnetic field around a swimmer, disrupting a shark’s senses.

Experts are cautioning users that it does not completely eliminate the chances of a shark attack.

With or without that technology, experts recommend avoiding the ocean at dawn or dusk which is when sharks typically feed.

Nationally, there have already been five shark attacks this season.

