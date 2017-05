(WTNH)–The city of New Haven is now one step closer to having body cameras for its police officers.

City officials told News 8 that the Board of Alders voted unanimously on Monday night to authorize the mayor to apply for a $700,000 state grant to buy them.

The grant is part of the Department of Public Service’s “comprehensive problem-solving and community engagement strategy.”

There is no word yet on when the officers might receive the cameras.

Stay with News 8 for more updates on this story.