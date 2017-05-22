New London Man Facing Drug Charges After Search

By Published:
Anthony Whitley (Photo: New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London man is facing charges, after police discovered drugs and money inside his home.  Anthony Whitley, A.K.A “Flea” had been the target of a drug investigation by Connecticut state and New London police.  On Thursday, May 18,officers served a search warrant at his home.

During the search, officers say they found 33.9 grams of Cocaine, 46.3 grams of Crack Cocaine, 17.9 grams of Heroin, and 16 strips of Suboxone.  They also found $2,721 in cash.  Whitley is now facing several charges.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s