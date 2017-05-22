New London Man Facing Drug Charges After Search

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London man is facing charges, after police discovered drugs and money inside his home. Anthony Whitley, A.K.A “Flea” had been the target of a drug investigation by Connecticut state and New London police. On Thursday, May 18,officers served a search warrant at his home.

During the search, officers say they found 33.9 grams of Cocaine, 46.3 grams of Crack Cocaine, 17.9 grams of Heroin, and 16 strips of Suboxone. They also found $2,721 in cash. Whitley is now facing several charges.