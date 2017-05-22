News 8’s Laura Hutchinson talks Dancing with the Stars with Tony Dovolani

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday night, the two night finale of Dancing with the Stars begins; and one well-known professional dancer with Connecticut ties took time away from the show to be with family and commit to personal projects.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson sat down with Tony Dovolani at his dance studio in Stamford to about the show and his family. Simply put, he needed to be home.

My kids always decide whether I do the show or not. Two seasons ago my daughter said you know we’d like for you to be around a little bit more.”

After 21 seasons, the father of three was not only needed at home. His sister was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The good news is she beat it! He credits early detection. It was important to him to be with the family.

Reality is a scary thing when it comes to cancer because 2 options – you either beat it or you go. Unfortunately my aunt did not have early detection and passed away. “

He says the time away from the national stage has been good for him. Just because he’s not fox-trotting on TV, he still has his Dance With Me studio in Stamford; and ten others studios across the country. He also helped open a family ice cream shop in Southbury, and launched his Tony Dovolani Foundation Golf for special needs children. A cause important to him as his son is autistic.

But it doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss it. He’s been watching on Monday nights with the rest of the country.

This is probably one of the most difficult seasons to pick a winner because you end up liking everybody.”

Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m., News 8 will present the sit-down interview with Tony Dovolani; where he’ll discuss his work on Dancing with the Stars, including several behind-the-scenes stories.

The two-night finale of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8:00pm, and Tuesday night at 8:30 on News 8.