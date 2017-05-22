Norwich police, FBI arrest Mass. man on heroin charges

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–With help from the FBI, Norwich police were able to arrest 34-year-old Elias Escarraman of Worcester, Massachusetts on federal narcotics charges.

Escarraman tossed 2,000 bags of heroin on the ground as he attempted to run from officers. He was quickly subdued and arrested by officers and FBI agents without further incident. Escarraman was also found to be in possession of over a kilogram of cocaine and $87,000 in cash.

The arrest was part of an extensive investigation into drug trafficking across state lines.