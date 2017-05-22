Police: Dad, son waited to call 911 after teen fell at party

By Published:
New Canaan Police Cruiser (WTNH)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A father and son in Connecticut were arrested after police say they waited to call 911 when a 17-year-old fell down the stairs at a party where there was underage drinking.

Police say officers were called to the New Canaan home of 18-year-old Andrew Knight and 59-year-old Douglas Knight in March and found the teenager, who had been unconscious for more than 30 minutes.

Authorities say Andrew Knight didn’t immediately call 911. They say Douglas Knight instructed people not to call 911. Court documents say a girl called her father who called authorities. The 17-year-old was hospitalized.

Andrew Knight is charged with supplying the alcohol. Douglas Knight is charged with delaying the 911 call.

Investigators say the family has hired attorneys. Douglas Knight didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s