Police identify motorcyclist from Saturday’s Rt. 80 crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police have identified the motorcyclist from Saturday’s crash on Route 80 as 61-year-old Michael Ferrara.

According to authorities, at 4:30 p.m. emergency responded to Foxon Road near Green Street for a report of a motorcycle and car collision.

When arriving on scene, officers found that Ferrara had sustained serious injuries and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday evening, no update has been given on his current condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit. Anyone with information or witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Lemmons at (203) 484- 2703.