Police search for suspect in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in New Haven Sunday night.

At 6:57 p.m. New Haven Police officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue near Charles Street on report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the forearm.

The parade of people that were at the scene at the time of the shooting, had left by the time law enforcement arrived.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

A search is underway for the gunman.