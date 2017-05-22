Public hearing set for Connecticut court nominees

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut legislative panel is set to hold a hearing and vote on two nominees to the state’s second highest court.

Judges Nina Elgo, of West Hartford, and Maria Araujo Kahn, of Cheshire, were nominated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to serve on the Connecticut Appellate Court. The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on the nominations Monday after a public hearing in Hartford.

If Elgo and Kahn are confirmed by the legislature, women will comprise a majority of the Appellate Court for the first time in its history. The court’s two vacancies were created by the retirement of Judge F. Herbert Gruendel and by Judge Robert Beach Jr. taking senior judge status.

The Judiciary Committee will also vote Monday on 13 nominees for Superior Court judges.

